BRIEF-Mistras Group quarterly EPS $0.12

March 16 Mistras Group Inc
* Mistras Group announces results for period ended december
31, 2016
* Mistras Group Inc - total revenues for 2017 are expected
to be between $670 million to $700 million
* Mistras Group Inc - net income for 2017 is expected to
range from $20 million to $23 million
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.68 to $0.78
* Mistras Group Inc sees 2017 earnings per diluted share is
expected to range from 68 cents to 78 cents
* Mistras Group Inc sees fy 2017 total revenues for 2017 are
expected to be between $670 million to $700 million
* Mistras Group Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures are
expected to be approximately $20 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: