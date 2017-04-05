版本:
BRIEF-Mitcham Industries reports Q4 revenue of $12.5 million

April 5 Mitcham Industries Inc

* Mitcham Industries reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 loss per share $0.83

* Q4 revenue $12.5 million versus $11.4 million

* Sales backlog of approximately $12.5 million as of January 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
