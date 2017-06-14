版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 02:22 BJT

BRIEF-MiTek Acquires Mezzanine International

June 14 Mitek Industries Inc

* Mitek Industries Inc says has acquired UK-based Mezzanine International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
