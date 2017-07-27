FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mitel announces definitive agreement to acquire Shoretel
2017年7月27日 / 上午10点55分 / 1 天前

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp

* Mitel announces definitive agreement to acquire Shoretel

* Mitel Networks Corp - deal for ‍$7.50 per share​

* Mitel Networks Corp - deal for ‍total equity value of approximately $530 million and a total enterprise value of approximately $430 million.​

* Deal expected to be accretive in first year

* Mitel Networks Corp - ‍combined company will be headquartered in ottawa, canada, and will operate as Mitel​

* Mitel Networks Corp - ‍rich Mcbee, Mitel's chief executive officer, will lead combined organization​

* Mitel networks -transaction will be completed through a cash tender offer for all of outstanding shares of Shoretel common stock, followed by a merger

* Mitel Networks Corp - ‍steve Spooner, Mitel's chief financial officer, will also continue in that role​

* Mitel - ‍Mitel intends to finance consideration for deal and associated transaction expenses using cash on hand from combined business among others​

* Mitel networks -Ea Markets Llc provided co with independent advisory & transaction services in conjunction with arrangement & structuring of new financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

