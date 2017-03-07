版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 00:18 BJT

BRIEF-Mitel Networks sees total revenue growth in constant currency for CY17 of down 1% to up 1%

March 7 Mitel Networks Corp:

* Sees total revenue growth in constant currency for CY 17 of down 1% to up 1%; sees adjusted EBITDA for CY17 of up 15% to 17% - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lToIB0) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐