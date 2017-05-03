BRIEF-Mitel reports solid march quarter revenues and earnings per share

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Mitel Networks Corp:
* Mitel reports solid march quarter revenues and earnings per share
* Says cutting workforce by about 10 percent
* Says workforce reduction expected to generate an annualized savings of approximately $30 million
* Says anticipate taking a charge in 2017 in range of $25 million to $35 million
* Says qtrly non-GAAP EPS $0.09
* Sees GAAP revenues $230 million to $255 million for Q2
* Says qtrly GAAP loss per share - basic $0.16
* Sees GAAP gross margin 53.5% to 55.5% in Q2
* Sees non-GAAP net income 5.5% to 9.5% in Q2
* Qtrly revenues $223.1 million versus $ 233.0 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $220.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $244.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.