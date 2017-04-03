版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 23:59 BJT

BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors North America reports March sales of 11,766 units, up 6.2 pct

April 3 Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc :

* Reported March 2017 sales of 11,766 units, an increase of 6.2 percent over March 2016 Source text : (bit.ly/2oQUWim) Further company coverage:
