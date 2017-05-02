版本:
BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors North America reports April vehicle sales down 13.4 pct

May 2 Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc:

* Reports April 2017 sales of 8,375 vehicles versus 9,674 vehicles last year Source text: (bit.ly/2p5eBvm) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
