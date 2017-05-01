版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二

BRIEF-Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd's sales are expected to rise about 10 percent in current fiscal year - Nikkei

May 1 Nikkei

* Mitsui Mining & Smelting is on track to a consolidated pretax profit of nearly 30 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei

* Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd's sales are expected to rise about 10 percent to 480 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei Source text : [s.nikkei.com/2oYzQ0Y] Further company coverage:
