BRIEF-Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd's sales are expected to rise about 10 percent in current fiscal year - Nikkei

May 1 Nikkei

* Mitsui Mining & Smelting is on track to a consolidated pretax profit of nearly 30 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei

* Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd's sales are expected to rise about 10 percent to 480 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei