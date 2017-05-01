BRIEF-Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd's sales are expected to rise about 10 percent in current fiscal year - Nikkei

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Nikkei
* Mitsui Mining & Smelting is on track to a consolidated pretax profit of nearly 30 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei
* Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd's sales are expected to rise about 10 percent to 480 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei Source text : [s.nikkei.com/2oYzQ0Y] Further company coverage:
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt