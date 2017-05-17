版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 20:47 BJT

BRIEF-Mizuho Americas says addition of managing directors

May 17 Mizuho Americas:

* Mizuho Americas announced addition of managing directors james lee and tom mccrohan to expand technology sector focus of us equity research team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
