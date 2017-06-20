版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-MKS Instruments considers potential repricing of co's existing term loan​

June 20 MKS Instruments Inc-

* MKS Instruments -‍invited certain lenders to meeting, scheduled for june 21, for purpose of considering potential repricing of co's existing term loan​

* MKS Instruments Inc - ‍at this meeting, company plans to re-affirm, as of date thereof, company's previous guidance for quarter ending june 30, 2017​ Source text: (bit.ly/2tpTJlf) Further company coverage:
