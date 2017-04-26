BRIEF-MKS Instruments Q1 earnings per share $1.18

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Mks Instruments Inc
* MKS Instruments reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.27 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $1.18
* Q1 revenue rose 33 percent to $437 million
* Mks instruments inc - expects that revenue in q2 of 2017 may range from $440 to $480 million
* Mks instruments inc sees q2 of 2017 gaap net income could range from $2.12 to $2.37 per diluted share
* Mks instruments inc sees q2 of 2017 non-gaap net earnings could range from $1.26 to $1.50 per diluted share
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $415.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $413.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.