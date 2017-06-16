版本:
BRIEF-ML Gold says Graham Harris has resigned as CEO

June 16 ML Gold Corp

* ML Gold changes management and announces flow-through financing

* Graham Harris has resigned as a director and CEO of company

* Andrew Bowering, current chairman and a director, has been appointed new CEO

* ML Gold Corp - Simon Clarke has been appointed to board to replace Harris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
