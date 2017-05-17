BRIEF-Ml Gold to not sell 100 pct interest in block 103 iron ore property to Accend Capital

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 Ml Gold Corp
* Ml gold to retain block 103 iron ore asset
* Will not be selling its 100% interest in block 103 iron ore property to Accend capital corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.