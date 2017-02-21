版本:
中国
2017年 2月 22日 星期三

BRIEF-MLBAM says former vice president, digital video at Amazon, Michael Paull named CEO of Bamtech

Feb 21 (Reuters) -

* MLBAM- Former vice president, digital video at Amazon, Michael Paull named CEO of Bamtech Source text for Eikon:
