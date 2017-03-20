版本:
BRIEF-MLS plans to set up JV with LSG MLS JV in U.S.

March 20 MLS Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to invest $4.9 million to set up JV with LSG MLS JV Holdings in U.S.

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mZwWtO

