BRIEF-MMA Capital says book value per share decreased to $20.32 at March 31, 2017

May 10 Mma Capital Management Llc

* Mma capital management announces first quarter 2017 financial results and investor conference call

* Mma capital management llc - book value per share decreased to $20.32 at march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
