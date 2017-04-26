版本:
BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech says Harvest One Capital received approval to acquire co's units

April 26 MMJ Phytotech Ltd:

* Harvest One Capital Inc has received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange

* Says shares expected to resume trading on TSX-V on 28 April 2017

* Approval for acquisition of MMJ's wholly-owned subsidiaries United Greeneries Holdings Ltd and Satipharm AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
