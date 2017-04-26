BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech says Harvest One Capital received approval to acquire co's units

BRIEF-Allergan announces early tender results and upsizing of tender offers by certain units
* Allergan Plc - Allergan announces early tender results and upsizing of tender offers by certain subsidiaries
April 26 MMJ Phytotech Ltd:
* Harvest One Capital Inc has received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange
* Says shares expected to resume trading on TSX-V on 28 April 2017
* Approval for acquisition of MMJ's wholly-owned subsidiaries United Greeneries Holdings Ltd and Satipharm AG
* Says announced a landmark strategic agreement with Five Star Food Service
* Glycomimetics announces pricing of public offering of common stock