BRIEF-M&N Group Holdings LLC and Manning & Napier Group LLC entered into a redemption agreement - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Manning & Napier Inc
* Manning & Napier Inc - On March 31, 2017, M&N Group Holdings, LLC and Manning & Napier Group, LLC entered into a redemption agreement - SEC Filing
* Manning & Napier Inc - On March 31, Manning & Napier Group also entered into redemption agreement with Manning & Napier Capital Co LLC
* Manning & Napier - Under redemption deal, manning & napier group redeemed 1.8 million class a units held by group holdings for redemption price of $9.6 million
* Manning & Napier- Under MNCC redemption agreement, group redeemed 37,246 class a units held by MNCC in exchange for redemption price of $198,148.72 Source text: [bit.ly/2oXlcaX] Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm