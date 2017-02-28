版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 03:12 BJT

BRIEF-MOBILE MINI REBRANDING OF ITS EVERGREEN TANK SOLUTIONS AND WATER MOVERS INC BUSINESSES UNDER ONE

Feb 28 Mobile Mini Inc

* MOBILE MINI ANNOUNCES REBRAND

* REBRANDING OF ITS EVERGREEN TANK SOLUTIONS AND WATER MOVERS INC BUSINESSES UNDER ONE FAMILY OF BRANDS WITH CO'S PORTABLE STORAGE BUSINESS

* ONE OF MAJOR COMPONENTS OF REBRANDING WILL BE CONSOLIDATION OF THREE SEPARATE WEBSITES INTO ONE SITE IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
