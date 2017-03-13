版本:
BRIEF-Mobile Mini says CFO Mark Funk resigned

March 13 Mobile Mini Inc

* Mobile Mini announces CFO transition

* Says CFO Mark E. Funk resigned

* Mobile Mini Inc - Funk will remain in full capacity with Mobile Mini during this period and also assist in search for a new CFO and subsequent transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
