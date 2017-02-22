版本:
BRIEF-MOBILEIRON SAYS HAS FORMED AN INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) DIVISION

Feb 22 Mobileiron Inc

* MOBILEIRON INC SAYS THAT IT HAS FORMED AN INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) DIVISION

* MOBILEIRON INC - COMPANY ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT SANTHOSH NAIR HAS JOINED MOBILEIRON AS VP IOT TO LEAD DIVISION.

* MOBILEIRON IS TARGETING HAVING AN IOT PRODUCT READY FOR SALE LATER THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
