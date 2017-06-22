BRIEF-Mobileye announces extension of cash tender offer

June 22 Mobileye NV:

* Mobileye announces extension of cash tender offer

* Says tender offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 20, 2017

* Mobileye NV says cash tender offer by Intel's subsidiary, Cyclops Holdings, now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 20, 2017