BRIEF-Mobileye announces extension of cash tender offer

June 22 Mobileye NV:

* Mobileye announces extension of cash tender offer

* Says tender offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 20, 2017

Mobileye NV says cash tender offer by Intel's subsidiary, Cyclops Holdings, now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 20, 2017
