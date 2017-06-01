BRIEF-Mobileye Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25

June 1 Mobileye NV:

* Mobileye announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 revenue $124.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $118.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mobileye NV - in light of pending transaction, with Intel Corporation and Cyclops Holdings Inc company will not host an earnings conference call

* Mobileye NV - in light of pending transaction, company will not provide guidance relating to its expected financial results for future periods

* Mobileye NV - GAAP net income during q1 of 2017 included $6.5 million in expenses associated with pending intel transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: