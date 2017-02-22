版本:
BRIEF-Mobileye reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22

Feb 22 Mobileye Nv

* Mobileye announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Says "aftermarket division more than doubled revenue in 2016 and we expect continued growth in 2017"

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 revenue $104.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $96.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
