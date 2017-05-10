版本:
BRIEF-Mocon reports first quarter 2017 results

May 10 Mocon Inc:

* Mocon reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Says qtrly total revenue $15.5 million versus $14.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
