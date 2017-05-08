BRIEF-Model N Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.25

BRIEF-Regional Management enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
* Regional Management Corp enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
May 8 Model N Inc:
* Model n announces second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.17 to $0.19
* Sees fy 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.66 to $0.68
* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.25
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.44
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $33.5 million to $33.8 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $129.4 million to $130 million
* Q2 revenue $33.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $33.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Model N inc says appointment of David Barter as its new chief financial officer, effective as of may 10, 2017
* Model N - barter will replace Mark Tisdel who announced his intention to resign as cfo to purse an opportunity and relocated to New Zealand
* Model n inc says Tisdel will remain with model n through may 29, 2017 to assist with transition
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $34.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.70, revenue view $132.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Updates prices with close of stock markets) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 20 Brazil's stocks extended losses on Tuesday after a Senate committee rejected a proposal to streamline labor laws while falling oil prices hurt the currencies of crude exporters. The labor law proposal in Brazil, rejected in the social affairs committee by 10 to 9 votes, now moves to the constitutional and justice committee before its heads to the floor for a full vote. The Brazilian r
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI Inc said on Tuesday it will add domestic Chinese equities to its global emerging markets benchmark index.