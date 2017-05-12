版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 23:24 BJT

BRIEF-Modern Media Acquisition Corp units open at $10.09 in debut, 0.9 pct above IPO price

May 12 Modern Media Acquisition Corp

* Modern Media Acquisition Corp units open at $10.09 in debut on the NASDAQ versus IPO price of $10 per unit Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐