BRIEF-Modern Media enters license agreement with Time Inc

BRIEF-Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision - spokesperson
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
May 5 Modern Media Holdings Ltd
* Modern Media entered into a license agreement with Time Inc
* as per deal, MMCL is granted with exclusive right and license to use certain proprietary features of Time's instyle brand
* Tesla autopilot head of software Chris Lattner leaves; Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as new head of AI and computer vision - Electrek