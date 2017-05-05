版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 16:44 BJT

BRIEF-Modern Media enters license agreement with Time Inc

May 5 Modern Media Holdings Ltd

* Modern Media entered into a license agreement with Time Inc

* as per deal, MMCL is granted with exclusive right and license to use certain proprietary features of Time's instyle brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐