BRIEF-Mohawk Industries qtrly diluted earnings per share $3.48

1 分钟阅读
July 27 (Reuters) - Mohawk Industries Inc
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.48
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $3.72
* Mohawk Industries Inc - net sales for Q2 of 2017 were $2.5 billion, up 6% versus prior year's Q2
* Mohawk Industries Inc says "adjusted operating income increased to $381 million, up 7%, overcoming higher material and start-up costs and a reduction of IP income "
* Mohawk Industries Inc - "this year, we are increasing our internal investments to over $850 million"
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.74, revenue view $2.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: