BRIEF-Mohawk Industries reports Q1 earnings per share $2.68

April 27 Mohawk Industries Inc-
* Mohawk Industries Inc - " this year around world, we plan
to invest more than $750 million to expand our production in
most product categories"
* Mohawk Industries reports record q1 results
* Q1 earnings per share $2.68
* Q1 sales rose 2 percent to $2.22 billion
* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.53 to $3.62
including items
* Q1 earnings per share $2.72 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.72 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $2.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
