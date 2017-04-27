BRIEF-Mohawk Industries reports Q1 earnings per share $2.68

April 27 Mohawk Industries Inc-

* Mohawk Industries Inc - " this year around world, we plan to invest more than $750 million to expand our production in most product categories"

* Mohawk Industries reports record q1 results

* Q1 earnings per share $2.68

* Q1 sales rose 2 percent to $2.22 billion

* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.53 to $3.62 including items

* Q1 earnings per share $2.72 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $2.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: