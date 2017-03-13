BRIEF-Mohawk Industries says entered into extension agreement by, among co, certain of its subsidiaries, as borrowers, Wells Fargo Bank

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Mohawk Industries Inc:
* Mohawk Industries says entered into an extension agreement by and among co and certain of its subsidiaries, as borrowers, Wells Fargo Bank - sec filing
* Mohawk Industries Inc says extension agreement to extend term of its existing $1.8 billion credit facility, which company entered into on march 26, 2015
* Mohawk Industries Inc says extension agreement extends maturity date of senior credit facility from March 26, 2021 to March 26, 2022 Source text (bit.ly/2mTGhW3) Further company coverage:
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: