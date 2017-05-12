版本:
BRIEF-Molecular Partners appoints Patrick Amstutz CEO

May 12 MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG:

* PATRICK AMSTUTZ APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
