瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 13:07 BJT

BRIEF-Molecular Partners discloses change in shareholder base

April 6 Molecular Partners AG:

* Discloses change in shareholder base

* Long-Term venture capital investors holding reduced to 28% of share capital

* Private Investors acquired shares from venture capitalist investors in secondary block trades Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
