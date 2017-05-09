版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 13:12 BJT

BRIEF-Molecular Partners: partner Allergan completes patient recruitment in both abicipar pegol nAMD Phase 3 studies

May 9 MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG

* STRATEGIC PARTNER ALLERGAN COMPLETED PATIENT RECRUITMENT IN BOTH ABICIPAR PEGOL NAMD PHASE 3 STUDIES

* TOP-LINE DATA ARE EXPECTED IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐