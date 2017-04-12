版本:
BRIEF-Molecular Partners says Christian Zahnd appointed honorary chairman of board of directors

April 12 Molecular Partners AG:

* Christian zahnd, co-founderand former CEO of company, has decided not to stand for re-election as member of board of directors at annual general meeting 2017 due to health reasons

* Christian Zahnd appointed as honorary chairman of the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
