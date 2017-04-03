BRIEF-Moleculin Biotech files for non-timely 10-K

BRIEF-Tillys Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Tillys says expects its q2 comparable store sales to be in range of flat to up low single-digits Source text - http://bit.ly/2q8QcK6 Further company coverage:
April 3 Moleculin Biotech Inc
* Moleculin Biotech Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Moleculin Biotech Inc says expects to report a net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 of $3.9 million
* Moleculin Biotech - financial statements to be included in annual report on form 10-K for FY Dec. 31, 2016 will be prepared on a going concern basis
* Moleculin Biotech - sees cash on hand as of Dec. 31, 2016, additional cash from equity offering is sufficient to fund its planned operations into early 2018
* Moleculin Biotech says will not be sufficient to fund its planned operations for at least one year from the issuance of the financial statements
* Moleculin Biotech says financial factors raise substantial doubt regarding the company’s ability to continue as a going concern Source: (bit.ly/2oQ9BtX) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 23 A New York state appeals court on Tuesday ruled that Exxon Mobil Corp should be compelled to turn over records in an investigation into how much the company knew about global warming as it continued to publicly downplay the effects it was expected to have on the fossil fuel industry.
* Lendingtree announces offering of $200 million of convertible senior notes due 2022