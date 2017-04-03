BRIEF-Moleculin Biotech files for non-timely 10-K

April 3 Moleculin Biotech Inc

* Moleculin Biotech Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Moleculin Biotech Inc says expects to report a net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 of $3.9 million

* Moleculin Biotech - financial statements to be included in annual report on form 10-K for FY Dec. 31, 2016 will be prepared on a going concern basis

* Moleculin Biotech - sees cash on hand as of Dec. 31, 2016, additional cash from equity offering is sufficient to fund its planned operations into early 2018

* Moleculin Biotech says will not be sufficient to fund its planned operations for at least one year from the issuance of the financial statements

* Moleculin Biotech says financial factors raise substantial doubt regarding the company's ability to continue as a going concern