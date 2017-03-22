版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 22:22 BJT

BRIEF-Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin to treat acute myeloid leukemia

March 22 Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
