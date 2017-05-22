版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 23日 星期二 06:44 BJT

BRIEF-Molina Healthcare announces pricing of offering of $330 mln of senior notes due 2025

May 22 Molina Healthcare Inc

* Molina Healthcare announces pricing of offering of $330 million of senior notes due 2025

* Notes will mature on June 15, 2025

* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.875 pct per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐