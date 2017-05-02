BRIEF-Molina Healthcare Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.47

May 2 Molina Healthcare Inc:

* Molina Healthcare reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.47

* Q1 earnings per share $1.37

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Molina Healthcare - FY 2017 earnings per diluted share and adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance revised to reflect acquisition termination fee

* Molina Healthcare Inc - confirming its 2017 outlook for earnings per diluted share and adjusted earnings per diluted share, to $2.53 and $2.90

* Molina Healthcare Inc - revising 2017 outlook for impact of $75 million acquisition termination fee received in q1 of 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Molina Healthcare Inc - qtrly total revenue $4,904 million versus $4,343 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $4.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: