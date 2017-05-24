版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in Washington

May 24 Molina Healthcare Inc

* Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in the north central region of Washington

* Molina Healthcare Inc says start date for new contract is scheduled for January 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐