版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Molina says 2017 Obamacare marketplace business is doing better

May 2 Molina Healthcare Inc

* Molina expects to decide on 2018 marketplace pricing and product offerings in the coming weeks

* Molina says 2017 Obamacare marketplace business is doing better than it was in 2016

* Molina says all things considered, removing CEO, CFO was necessary and right thing to do for all constituencies of company Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐