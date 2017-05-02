BRIEF-Molina says 2017 Obamacare marketplace business is doing better

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Molina Healthcare Inc
* Molina expects to decide on 2018 marketplace pricing and product offerings in the coming weeks
* Molina says 2017 Obamacare marketplace business is doing better than it was in 2016
* Molina says all things considered, removing CEO, CFO was necessary and right thing to do for all constituencies of company Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.