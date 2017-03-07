BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing announces pricing euro-denominated senior notes offering

March 7 Molson Coors Brewing Co :
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces pricing of its
offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes
* Pricing of previously announced offering of eur500 million
aggregate principal amount of its floating rate senior notes due
2019
* Notes will bear interest at a floating rate equal to
three-month euribor, reset quarterly, plus 0.350% per annum
* Offering is expected to close on or about march 15, 2017
* Aggregate principal amount of offering, together with
concurrent offering, is expected to be equivalent to about $1.5
billion
* Molson Coors expects to issue $1.0 billion aggregate
principal amount of its u.s. Dollar-Denominated senior notes
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering and concurrent
offering to repay portion of amounts outstanding under term loan
facility
* $1.0 billion senior notes to consist of $500 million
principal amount of 1.900% senior notes due 2019 & $500 million
2.250% senior notes due 2020
