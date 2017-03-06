版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日

BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing Co announces proposed offering of United States dollar-denominated senior notes

March 6 Molson Coors Brewing Co:

* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of United States dollar-denominated senior notes

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay a portion of amounts outstanding under its term loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
