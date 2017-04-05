版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 03:29 BJT

BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing says CEO Mark Hunter's total compensation for 2016 was $8.9 mln

April 5 Molson Coors Brewing Co

* CEO Mark Hunter's total compensation for 2016 was $8.9 million versus $6.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2nEXFKE) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐