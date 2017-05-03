BRIEF-Molson coors reports qtrly EPS $0.93 from continuing operations

May 3 Molson Coors Brewing Co

* Molson Coors reports 2017 first quarter results

* Qtrly U.S. GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to co was $0.93 per diluted share

* Qtrly net sales $2.4 billion, decreased 0.5 pct, and increased 1.0 pct in constant currency

* Qtrly worldwide brand volume was 19.706 million hectoliters, increased 2.1 pct

* For FY, expect transaction-related cash tax benefits of nearly $390 million and transaction-related amortization of about $45 million, net of tax

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $2.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* qtrly underlying after-tax income was $0.76 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: