公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 00:18 BJT

BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals says effective May 1, 2017, Matthew Ottmer will no longer serve as COO of Co

May 1 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Momenta pharmaceuticals inc says effective may 1, 2017, matthew ottmer will no longer serve as chief operating officer of co Source text (bit.ly/2qpub66) Further company coverage:
