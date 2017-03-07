BRIEF-Momo announces financial results for Q4 and fiscal year 2016

March 7 Momo Inc -
* Momo announces unaudited financial results for the fourth
quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Q4 revenue rose 524 percent to $246.1 million
* Q4 revenue view $191.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $238 million to $243 million
* Qtrly non-gaap diluted net income per ADs $0.44
* Qtrly diluted net income per American depositary share was
$0.41
* Monthly active users were 81.1 million in December 2016,
compared to 69.8 million in December 2015
* Mobile games revenues were $11.3 million in q4 of 2016, an
increase of 45%
* Q1 revenue view $191.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: