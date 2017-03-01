版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Mondelez enter into revolving credit agreement

March 1 Mondelez International Inc:

* On March 1, entered into revolving credit agreement for 364-day senior unsecured revolving credit facility in amount of $1.5 billion

* Revolving credit agreement will terminate on February 28, 2018 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lUYLV9) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐