BRIEF-Mondelez expects weakness in North American business to continue in Q2

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Mondelez International Inc
* Mondelez International - Company's biscuits business posted slight revenue decline in Q1 as strong growth in the U.K., Japan, Italy was offset by weakness in the U.S.
* Mondelez International - Company's chocolate business grew to more than 5%, driven by gains in Germany, India and Brazil in Q1 - conf call
* Mondelez International - Company's gum & candy business declined over 5% in Q1 as it continues to experience significant weakness, especially in the U.S. - conf call
* Mondelez CFO - In Q2, the year-over-year compare will be more difficult, and we expect North America business to remain challenged - conf call
* Mondelez CFO - "We expect Q2 revenue growth below Q1..."- conf call Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.